Brokerages Set Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Target Price at $23.33

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LMNX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. 207,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,930. Luminex has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.75 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminex will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $804,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,406.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,080 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 271,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,495,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Luminex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Luminex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?