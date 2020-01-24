Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Price Target at C$8.85

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 927,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,857. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 54.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.61 and a 12 month high of C$8.08.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$711.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.460592 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$303,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at C$675,220. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $799,960.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

