Brokerages Set Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Price Target at $8.46

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

NYSE MNK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 11,626,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,251. The company has a market capitalization of $440.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 111.44%. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,049,000 after buying an additional 1,527,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,275,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after buying an additional 3,056,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 531.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,744,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,310,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after buying an additional 164,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

