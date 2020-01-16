Brokerages Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT at $2.80

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. MannKind has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

