Brokerages Set Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) PT at $140.00

Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Medifast by 21.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MED traded down $5.47 on Wednesday, hitting $103.50. 564,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72. Medifast has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $159.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Medifast had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

