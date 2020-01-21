Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target at $15.17

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

MERC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.10. 9,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,374. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mercer International will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

