Brokerages Set Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Target Price at GBX 408.56

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 440.88 ($5.80).

Several analysts have recently commented on MTRO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 297 ($3.91) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the stock.

Shares of MTRO stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 203.80 ($2.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.61. The stock has a market cap of $351.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.42. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,549 ($20.38).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

