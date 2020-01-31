Brokerages Set Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) PT at $21.33

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

NERV stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

