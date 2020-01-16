Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price at $26.80

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MIRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $457,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $197,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,261,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIRM opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). Analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading