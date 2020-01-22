Brokerages Set Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.83. 8,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,995. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 937,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein acquired 468,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

