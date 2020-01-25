Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Target Price at $156.67

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.57. 250,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

