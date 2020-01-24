Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target at $66.44

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,728. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $67.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

