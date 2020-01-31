Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) PT at $75.00

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE MSM opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

