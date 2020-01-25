Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Price Target at $11.25

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,417. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.05 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $180,675.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock valued at $726,560 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

