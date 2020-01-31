Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) PT at C$12.19

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.19.

MTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$9.07 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.85%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

