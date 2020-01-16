Brokerages Set Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Price Target at €238.24

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €238.24 ($277.02).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEURV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €197.00 ($229.07) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

