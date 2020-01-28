Brokerages Set National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Target Price at $9.75

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,191. The company has a market cap of $583.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.67. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in National CineMedia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,531,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $8,211,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading