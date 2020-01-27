Brokerages Set National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) PT at GBX 482.50

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.50 ($6.35).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other National Express Group news, insider John Armitt bought 4,500 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £20,925 ($27,525.65).

Shares of NEX traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 460.60 ($6.06). The company had a trading volume of 203,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,231. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 374.20 ($4.92) and a one year high of GBX 483.60 ($6.36). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 465.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 440.65.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing