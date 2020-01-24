Brokerages Set Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. 59,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 13.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.13. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navient will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Navient by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 594,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 73,262 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 157,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Navient by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Navient by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 118,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 99,105 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

