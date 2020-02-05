Brokerages Set NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Target Price at $38.75

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NTGR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetGear has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.02 million, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

