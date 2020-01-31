Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target at $24.83

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Nielsen stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Nielsen has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $27.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 2,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

