Brokerages Set NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) PT at $9.00

Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNBR. William Blair upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NN by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NN by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NN by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 203,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.82. NN has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NN will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

