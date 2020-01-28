Brokerages Set Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Target Price at €38.38

Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.38 ($44.63).

NOEJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

ETR NOEJ traded down €0.52 ($0.60) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €33.16 ($38.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.94. Norma Group has a fifty-two week low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a fifty-two week high of €49.26 ($57.28).

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

