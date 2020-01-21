Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Price Target at $14.00

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOA. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,337,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 712,015 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.12. 6,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,069. The firm has a market cap of $326.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.58. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $126.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

