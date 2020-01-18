Brokerages Set Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) PT at $21.00

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,138.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,328,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,468,000 after purchasing an additional 204,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,632,000 after buying an additional 1,599,212 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,486,000 after buying an additional 1,543,571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,540,000 after buying an additional 499,879 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

