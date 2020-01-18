Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Price Target at $61.20

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,213. Nucor has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 363.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,330 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $23,325,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 31.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 392,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

