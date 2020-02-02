Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT at $76.47

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 322.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 477,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

