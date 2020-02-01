Brokerages Set Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) PT at C$5.00

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CSFB raised their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NVA opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.39 and a 52-week high of C$5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $480.26 million and a PE ratio of 6.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,950,611.88. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$259,027.07.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

