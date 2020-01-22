Brokerages Set Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Price Target at $21.80

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of OMP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.75. 2,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,169. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

