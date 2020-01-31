Brokerages Set Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) PT at $1.17

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Obsidian Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Obsidian Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OBE opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 93.54%. The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

