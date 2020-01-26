Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) PT at $43.50

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms recently commented on OGE. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,837. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,116,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,094,000 after acquiring an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after acquiring an additional 487,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,183,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,158,000 after acquiring an additional 132,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in OGE Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,996,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,604,000 after acquiring an additional 86,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,897,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

