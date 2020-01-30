Brokerages Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) PT at $22.29

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 10.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 536,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 40.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,776 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,211. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. Olin has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

