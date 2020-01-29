Brokerages Set OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target at $22.33

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPTN. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,725,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 263,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 160,664 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

OPTN stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $370.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.74.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

