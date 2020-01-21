Brokerages Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target at $120.50

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $119.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $100.26. 201,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,100. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $117.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $4,347,579.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,908,719.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $187,689.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,341 shares of company stock worth $7,835,505. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 267.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 337.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

