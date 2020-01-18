Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $68.11

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.39.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Owens Corning stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 95.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks