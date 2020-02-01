Brokerages Set PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target at $48.62

Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.62.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of PDCE opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?