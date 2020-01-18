Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target at $85.80

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.80.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $34,164.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.44. 155,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,415. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?