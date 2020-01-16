Brokerages Set Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) PT at GBX 240

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 260 ($3.42).

PETS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

LON:PETS traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 277 ($3.64). The stock had a trading volume of 764,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 227.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 113.30 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

