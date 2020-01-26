Brokerages Set Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) PT at €127.33

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €127.33 ($148.06).

A number of brokerages have commented on PFV. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock traded up €2.20 ($2.56) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €158.30 ($184.07). The stock had a trading volume of 8,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.93. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €114.40 ($133.02) and a fifty-two week high of €163.30 ($189.88). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €158.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

