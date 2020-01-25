Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Price Target at $94.60

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.15. 3,864,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

