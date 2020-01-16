Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target at $121.67

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 74.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $104.02. 63,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

