Brokerages Set Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target at $59.56

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 292,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,958. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.50%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

