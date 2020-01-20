Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $19.10

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and sold 15,000 shares worth $280,500. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 113,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,353,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,463. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

