Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target at $177.82

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.78.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,031. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

