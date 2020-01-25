Brokerages Set Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Target Price at $11.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLYA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. 173,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $937.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $46,761.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,497.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $84,438.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,391.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

