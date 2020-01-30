Brokerages Set Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have commented on PSTL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.30. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

