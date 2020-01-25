Brokerages Set PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Target Price at $116.40

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $105.31. 394,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

