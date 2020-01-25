Brokerages Set Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Price Target at €15.86

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.86 ($18.44).

PSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ETR:PSM traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €13.21 ($15.35). 726,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a twelve month high of €16.99 ($19.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.68 and a 200 day moving average of €12.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

