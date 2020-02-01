Brokerages Set ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Price Target at $23.80

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PROS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth $2,192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth $2,445,000.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11. ProSight Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

