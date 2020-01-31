Brokerages Set Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) PT at $2.50

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of PRTO opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Proteon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $743.24 million, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,628 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.92% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

